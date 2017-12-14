Spotkań znów niewiele, a i atrakcyjność należy określić jako średnią, ale mimo wszystko trochę grania było. Zapraszam.
1. Villanova wygrała 87-67 z Temple. 27 punktów zdobył Omari Spellman, a 31 Jalen Brunson. Dla Temple 27 oczek uzbierał Quinton Rose.
2. Wysoko i bez problemów wygrały także Texas A&M i Texas Tech. W barwach A&M aż siedmiu graczy zdobyło 10 i więcej punktów, a coach Texas Tech – Chris Beard – skorzystał z aż 16 graczy.
Dunkowali Zhaire…
If your last name is Smith and you play basketball at #TexasTech, you throw down.
Zhaire with authority! #SCTop10 #WreckEm #4To1 pic.twitter.com/Bg3l218JkK
— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) December 14, 2017
… i Zach Smith
https://twitter.com/TexasTechMBB/status/941132229543018496
3. W taki sposób Wisconsin wygrało z Western Kentucky.
Great players make great plays. Smart players make smart plays.@braddavi34 takes a charge & hits a late free throw for the @BadgerMBB victory!! #Badgers pic.twitter.com/l7rtQCXGCl
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 14, 2017
4. W jednym z ciekawszych spotkań nocy LSU ograło Hosuton 80:77. Dla zwycięzców 26 punktów i 16 zbiórek zaliczył Aaron Epps, a dla Cougars po 20 oczek zdobyli Rob Gray i Corey Davis. W końcówce ważny blok zaliczył ulubieniec redakcji – Tremont Waters.
"If that block isn't #SCTop10 worthy, I don't know what is!" #LSU #BootUphttps://t.co/VDdD4uKD58 pic.twitter.com/fqj2XuoZvf
— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) December 14, 2017
5. Tradycyjnie – kilka fajnych video:
@Drespight11 beats the buzzer from half court to end the first half to help push the Bears past the Pioneers!! #BigSkyMBB #GoUNCBears #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/bANMIQ5Nd5
— UNC Men's Basketball (@unco_mbb) December 14, 2017
Caught em reaching ⛸
(Via @JLMeriwether06) pic.twitter.com/PvVLrOqSsu
— MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) December 14, 2017
@danshaheen3 🏀 pic.twitter.com/t3mIS2DtO6
— aidan harrison (@aidancharrison) December 13, 2017