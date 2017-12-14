Spotkań znów niewiele, a i atrakcyjność należy określić jako średnią, ale mimo wszystko trochę grania było. Zapraszam.

1. Villanova wygrała 87-67 z Temple. 27 punktów zdobył Omari Spellman, a 31 Jalen Brunson. Dla Temple 27 oczek uzbierał Quinton Rose.

2. Wysoko i bez problemów wygrały także Texas A&M i Texas Tech. W barwach A&M aż siedmiu graczy zdobyło 10 i więcej punktów, a coach Texas Tech – Chris Beard – skorzystał z aż 16 graczy.

Dunkowali Zhaire…

If your last name is Smith and you play basketball at #TexasTech, you throw down.

Zhaire with authority! #SCTop10 #WreckEm #4To1 pic.twitter.com/Bg3l218JkK

— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) December 14, 2017