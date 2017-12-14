College Raport 14.12.17

Spotkań znów niewiele, a i atrakcyjność należy określić jako średnią, ale mimo wszystko trochę grania było. Zapraszam.

1. Villanova wygrała 87-67 z Temple. 27 punktów zdobył Omari Spellman, a 31 Jalen Brunson. Dla Temple 27 oczek uzbierał Quinton Rose.

2. Wysoko i bez problemów wygrały także Texas A&M i Texas Tech. W barwach A&M aż siedmiu graczy zdobyło 10 i więcej punktów, a coach Texas Tech – Chris Beard – skorzystał z aż 16 graczy.

Dunkowali Zhaire…

… i Zach Smith

https://twitter.com/TexasTechMBB/status/941132229543018496

3. W taki sposób Wisconsin wygrało z Western Kentucky.

4. W jednym z ciekawszych spotkań nocy LSU ograło Hosuton 80:77. Dla zwycięzców 26 punktów i 16 zbiórek zaliczył Aaron Epps, a dla Cougars po 20 oczek zdobyli Rob Gray i Corey Davis. W końcówce ważny blok zaliczył ulubieniec redakcji – Tremont Waters.

5. Tradycyjnie – kilka fajnych video:

